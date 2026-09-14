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Nicușor Dan, after visiting an air base in Finland: We are ready to deepen cooperation

President Nicușor Dan states that Romania is ready to deepen cooperation with Finland in the field of air defense, after the visit to the Lapland Air Base, and emphasizes that the two countries have a lot to learn from each other in the perspective of switching to F-35 aircraft.
Nicușor Dan, after visiting an air base in Finland: We are ready to deepen cooperation
Foto: X
Ioana Târziu
14 sept. 2026, 13:48, English
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President Nicușor Dan states that Romania is ready to deepen cooperation with Finland in the field of air defense, especially regarding pilot training, base infrastructure, maintenance and industrial production.

In a post on X, made following a visit to the Lapland Air Base in Rovaniemi, on the sidelines of the European Arctic Summit, Nicușor Dan said that he saw „what it means to protect, day after day, NATO’s northern flank”.

The Romanian President thanked the representatives of the Finnish Air Force for the welcome offered and for the professionalism demonstrated.

At opposite ends, but on the same flank

„Rovaniemi and the air bases in Romania are at opposite ends of the same flank, but our paths are getting closer”, Nicușor Dan said on X.

He stated that the air base visited is where Finland’s ability to operate F-35 aircraft begins, while Romania is on the same path and is set to switch from F-16 to F-35 in the coming years.

„We have a lot to learn from each other – in terms of pilot training, air base infrastructure, maintenance and operational support, as well as industrial production. Romania is ready to deepen this cooperation”, the president added.

Nicușor Dan finally emphasized the importance of air power for European and allied cooperation, stating that this is „one of the clearest expressions of European and allied solidarity, from the Arctic to the Black Sea”.

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