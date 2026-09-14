MIPE: PNRR absorption is estimated at over 90% for grants and 95% for loans

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) announces that the final results regarding the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be able to be quantified after the submission of payment request number 6 to the European Commission.

This will be the last payment request, and MIPE will include in the document the information reported by the reform and investment coordinators by September 15, 2026.

Based on these reports, the ministry will also be able to update the PNRR Dashboard, the instrument through which information on the implementation of the Plan is publicly presented.

MIPE specifies that the data currently available in the Dashboard reflects the situation of PNRR projects based on the reports of the reform and investment coordinators for the first semester of 2026.

The institutions responsible for the coordination and implementation of the PNRR are focusing their efforts during this period on completing the administrative procedures for closing payment request number 5 and submitting payment request number 6.

The ministry emphasizes that the final results regarding the level of implementation of each project will be able to be determined only after the completion of all administrative stages.

Over 90% absorption for grants

According to preliminary information provided by the reform and investment coordinators, the absorption rate of PNRR funds is estimated at over 90% for grants and over 95% for loans.

Following the last renegotiation with the European Commission services, held in August 2026, Romania’s total allocation through the PNRR is 20.11 billion euros.

Of this amount, 13.57 billion euros represent grants and 6.54 billion euros are loans.

The PNRR is implemented through 20 reform and investment coordinators, namely ministries and other central public authorities. The MIPE has the role of coordinating the implementation of the Plan at the national level.

The Ministry specifies that the final level of implementation and absorption will be able to be assessed after the completion of the procedures related to the last payment request and after the analysis of the information transmitted to the European Commission.