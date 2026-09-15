Farmers are protesting in Bucharest. Major clashes between farmers and gendarmes

Participants began gathering in the Victoriei Square area early in the morning, even though the demonstration was scheduled for 10:00 AM. The mobilization took place primarily via social media.

The Capital’s Gendarmerie stated that law enforcement did not restrict or block protesters from accessing the area enclosed by metal barriers in the central section of Victoriei Square. According to the agency, the demonstrators chose to remain on the sidewalk in front of the „Grigore Antipa” Museum, while access to the designated protest zone remains open to those wishing to participate peacefully.

The Gendarmerie further noted that the area was cordoned off to separate participants from road traffic and maintain safety buffers; the measures taken are preventive and protective in nature. Authorities urged participants to cooperate with law enforcement and move into the specially designated area in the square’s center.

Livestock exports and compensation among the demands

Restrictions on live animal exports are among the primary grievances. The ban on sheep exports has been extended until the end of 2026 due to outbreaks of sheep and goat plague and pox.

Protesters are calling for sanitary restrictions to be applied based on the specific areas where outbreaks are identified, rather than implementing measures that affect the entire country. The list of demands also includes the resignation of Alexandru Bociu, President of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), regarding the handling of the epidemiological situation.

Another issue concerns compensation for crops affected by drought; grievances focus on the level of compensation and the number of farmers eligible to receive it.

The list of issues raised by the sector also includes low prices obtained for agricultural products, high fuel costs, grain imports from Ukraine, and bureaucracy.

The Gendarmerie has set up checkpoints at the entrances to Bucharest.

The Capital’s Gendarmerie stated that the demonstration is unauthorized, as the legal procedure for providing prior notice of a public gathering was not followed.

Law enforcement has announced checkpoints—including at the entrances to Bucharest—where shipments of livestock and agri-food products are being inspected. Additionally, bringing blunt objects to the demonstration is prohibited.

The Gendarmerie has also deployed special dialogue teams to communicate with participants during the protest.

The Traffic Police warn that traffic in Victory Square (Piața Victoriei) may be restricted depending on the number of people arriving at the demonstration. Drivers are advised to avoid the area to minimize the risk of traffic jams.