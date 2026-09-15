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Major restrictions on the Transylvania Motorway: Complete closure of a section of the A3

Traffic will be closed in both directions on a section of the A3 Motorway in Sălaj County, starting Thursday, September 17. This measure is necessary to carry out connection works as part of the Transylvania Motorway project.
Major restrictions on the Transylvania Motorway: Complete closure of a section of the A3
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Fotograf: Mircea Rosca
Petru Mazilu
15 sept. 2026, 13:18, English
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The Cluj Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges has announced the closure of traffic on the A3—in both directions—between kilometer 66+500 (near the Nușfalău interchange) and kilometer 79+854 (at Suplacu de Barcău).

The restriction is being implemented for works related to the completion of the Brașov – Târgu Mureș – Cluj – Oradea Motorway, specifically on Section 3C (Suplacu de Barcău – Borș), Subsection 3C1 (Suplacu de Barcău – Chiribiș).

Construction crews are set to connect the ramp that will cross over the A3 to DN 19B, as well as establish the link between Subsection 3C1 (Suplacu de Barcău – Chiribiș) and Subsection 3B5 (Suplacu de Barcău – Nădășelu).

The detour route

During the motorway closure, traffic between Marghita and Nușfalău—in both directions—will be diverted onto DN 19B.

The designated route is: Marghita – Satu Barbă – Suplacu de Barcău – Ip – Nușfalău (and vice versa). Authorities will install advance warning signs for the alternative route on both DN 19B and DN 1H, ahead of the intersections where traffic is to be diverted.

Restrictions on DN 19B as well

Construction work will also affect traffic on DN 19B. Near kilometer marker 42+550—where the connecting ramp passing over the A3 motorway is being built—restrictions will be implemented on the right side of the national road, between kilometers 42+250 and 42+750.

During this phase, traffic on DN 19B will be diverted, with vehicles traveling in both directions using one lane per direction; each lane will be three meters wide.

For the Suplacu de Barcău – Nădășelu direction, vehicles will be shifted to the lane normally used for the opposite direction. For the Nădășelu – Suplacu de Barcău direction, the newly constructed structure on the left side of the road will be used.

At the same time, access to and from the village of Marca via local road DC 93 will be maintained using the ramp newly constructed as part of the project.

DRDP Cluj urges drivers to observe the restrictions in the work zone and to follow the temporary traffic signage.

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