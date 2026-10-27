Nicușor Dan, after SRI revealed the sabotage network coordinated by Russia: A serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and security | Prime Minister’s message

Romanian President Nicușor Dan condemned on Tuesday any involvement of the Russian Federation in acts of sabotage on the country’s territory, stating that such actions are a „serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and security.”

The head of state warned that Russia is using several methods to weaken European democracies, from disinformation and cyberattacks to sabotage.

Nicușor Dan condemns the involvement of the Russian Federation

„I firmly condemn any involvement of the Russian Federation in acts of sabotage on Romanian territory. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a serious violation of the sovereignty and security of our country. No foreign entity has the right to act in this way on the territory of Romania or other European states,” the president said on X.

The president’s message came after the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced on Monday that it had discovered a coordinated sabotage network from Russia , involved in causing the fire on the Carfil industrial platform on September 14, 2026.

According to DIICOT, two Belarusian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen are involved in this case. SRI warned that „recruitment for sabotage can begin with an offer of money for a seemingly harmless task.”

„SRI draws attention to the fact that recruitment is usually carried out through social networks. The people approached are initially offered money for specific activities, such as observing or photographing targets. Later, the tasks become increasingly serious, possibly leading to destruction, arson or even assassination. In the event of a refusal, the coordinators may resort to pressure and blackmail,” the statement says.

The counterintelligence institution also stated that these networks „especially exploit financial vulnerabilities, dependencies or criminal antecedents.”

„The data obtained so far shows that the network’s missions were not limited to Romania. The coordinators in the Russian Federation had assigned it an extensive series of targets in the region: state and private weapons production facilities, as well as other objectives of military and industrial interest,” the SRI stated.

Nicușor Dan: Russia uses an arsenal of methods to weaken European democracies

The head of state wrote that Russia has been using a number of methods to weaken democracies in Europe for many years. These include attempts to influence elections, disinformation campaigns, information warfare, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage.

„For years, Russia has been using a diverse arsenal of means to weaken European democracies. Attempts to influence electoral processes, disinformation campaigns, information warfare, cyberattacks and acts of sabotage are all part of Russia’s hybrid war against Europe. In recent weeks, the Russian Federation has moved to another level of escalation and provocation against civilian maritime transport in the Black Sea,” said Nicușor Dan.

„Let it be clear, all of these are not isolated, unrelated incidents, but are part of a premeditated and coordinated campaign, with the aim of causing divisions in our societies, to discourage the commitment of European states to their own security and common defense,” the head of state said.

Nicușor Dan warned that the threat posed by hybrid warfare is not new and that its objective remains to weaken European states from within.

„We must not deceive ourselves about the nature of this threat. Hybrid warfare has been waged for years, in different forms, with the same goal of weakening European states and the solidarity between them from within,” the president said.

The Romanian state will take measures to prevent sabotage

Given the increase in recent attacks, the president said Romania must be more vigilant and constantly assess risks.

He assured that the authorities will act to prevent similar incidents.

„The intensification of these actions requires increased vigilance and a permanent assessment of risks. The Romanian state will act decisively to prevent such incidents, to identify those involved and to protect the country’s citizens and critical infrastructures. At the same time, we will continue to work closely with our NATO allies and partners in the European Union”, Nicușor Dan said.

„I salute the efficiency of all the professionals within the SRI, MAI, DIICOT and DGIA who acted to identify both those who caused the fire on the Carfil industrial platform, and those truly responsible behind this provocative act,” declared the head of state.

Nicușor Dan warns about Russia’s recruitment of people through social networks

According to the president, the investigations into the sabotage at Carfil show how often these platforms are used for such purposes. Nicușor Dan asked people to be careful about the information and messages circulating online.

„It is essential that Romanian state institutions identify such attacks and, as far as possible, prevent them. The investigations into the sabotage at Carfil prove once again how frequently social networks have come to be used by hostile entities to attract people with the aim of manipulating them, going so far as to involve them in illegal actions. People must be aware of these dangers and treat with utmost attention what is circulated in the online space,” the president said.

„I thank all external partners for their collaboration with Romanian structures. Our response must be common, coordinated and credible, based on solidarity and the ability to act together,” said Nicușor Dan.

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, reaction after the dismantling of the sabotage network: „We will not be discouraged”

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu also declared that Romania will continue to act to stop sabotage actions targeting national objectives, after the dismantling of the network that allegedly acted with the involvement of Russia, targeting the defense industry.

„Romania is acting with all firmness to dismantle sabotage actions against national objectives. Based on information from SRI and DIICOT, a defense industry sabotage network that was operating with the involvement of the Russian Federation was dismantled. I believe that such attacks are unacceptable. We will not be discouraged in our commitment to ensuring the security of Romanian citizens and Romania,” Luca Niculescu said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Romanian authorities who participated in the operation: „I congratulate the Romanian authorities involved!”