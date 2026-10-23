Nicușor Dan warns Russia is trying to expand the war in Ukraine: „They want to provoke other European countries”

Nicușor Dan was asked if he agrees with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who believes that Europe underestimates the threat posed by Russia.

„I fully agree with Chancellor Merz. We usually agree within the European Council,” the Romanian president responded to Bloomberg’s question .

The head of state explained that Russia’s threat goes beyond the conventional war in Ukraine and includes a series of actions directed against European societies.

„We have the war in Ukraine, the Russian aggression and the collateral effects, such as drones falling on our territory. But, on the other hand, we see the entire hybrid war that the Russians are waging against all European countries, through cyber attacks , sabotage and disinformation. And, of course, this affects our societies,” said Nicușor Dan.

The president acknowledged that European states were not sufficiently prepared for this threat.

„To be honest, we were not prepared for such a hybrid war,” he added.

Nicușor Dan: Attacks on ships in the Black Sea are not accidental

Asked about drone incursions into Romanian space and attacks near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, Nicușor Dan made a distinction between the incidents on the Danube border and those in the Black Sea.

He explained that, approximately a year and a half ago, drones began entering Romanian territory as a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

In those situations, some aircraft could accidentally land on Romanian territory, after deviating from their initial targets.

In contrast, attacks on ships in the Black Sea have a different character, according to the president.

„But now, in the Black Sea, it is not an incident. For a drone to hit a ship, the ship must be targeted, because the space is very large,” said Nicușor Dan.

The head of state believes that the attacks are part of a broader strategy by Moscow.

„The big picture is that Russia is trying to escalate this war in Ukraine, trying to provoke other European countries,” the president said.

Romania has requested additional support from NATO to combat drones

Nicușor Dan explained that Romania has ordered several military capabilities through the European SAFE program, but their delivery takes time.

Until the equipment arrives, Romanian authorities have asked NATO allies for temporary support to strengthen defense.

The President stated that the same strategy was used in the past, when Romania was confronted with incidents caused by drones arriving near the Danube border.

„We have ordered numerous capabilities within the European SAFE program. In the meantime, we have asked our allies for certain temporary equipment. Some of them have helped us. And now we are doing the same thing,” explained Nicușor Dan.

He announced that the subject was also discussed at a NATO meeting held last week.

„We have again requested certain temporary capabilities within NATO and have obtained support,” the president said.

Bloomberg: 164 attacks near the border and 112 missions to lift fighter jets. What Nicușor Dan says about Article 5

Bloomberg journalists presented the president with a series of data provided by Romanian authorities regarding security incidents since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

According to the figures cited in the interview, 164 attacks were reported near the Romanian border, and fighter jets were taken off the ground in 112 situations.

The journalists also mentioned 54 cases of unauthorized entry, six downed drones, and 81 incidents with drones or fragments identified after the fall.

In this context, Nicușor Dan was asked at what point such incidents could trigger the application of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which provides for collective defense in the event of an armed attack on a member state.

The president did not indicate a concrete threshold and insisted on the need to avoid escalation.

„The Russians are trying to escalate the situation to provoke all European countries. And my point of view is that we should not enter into this escalation process,” Nicușor Dan responded.

The head of state stated that Romania continues consultations within NATO and that these may take place more frequently when the situation requires it.

„We have become better equipped to meet this challenge and we must remain calm and better prepare for the months and years ahead,” he added.

„We don’t want to escalate. We want to shoot down drones that land in our territory”

Nicușor Dan emphasized that Romania intends to respond to military threats without provoking a direct confrontation with Russia.

„We don’t want to escalate, we want to remain calm and shoot down drones that enter our territory or our territorial waters,” the president said.

He insisted that strengthening defensive capabilities must be accompanied by continued support for Ukraine.

„And, of course, let’s continue to support Ukraine,” the head of state added.

Drone attacks in the Black Sea have prompted Romania to accelerate defense investments

The president’s statements come amid the intensification of attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, near the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria.

In the last two weeks at least seven commercial ships have been targeted by attacks in the region, and about 30 sailors have been declared dead or missing.

The incidents have led Romania to accelerate the development of maritime surveillance systems and means of combating mines and drones.

At the same time, NATO announced the strengthening of defense capabilities in the Black Sea region, including by supplementing patrol and surveillance means.

Romania benefits from an allocation of 16.68 billion euros through the European SAFE program, intended for investments in the field of defense, including equipment acquisitions and the development of military capabilities.