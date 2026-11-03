Natalia Intotero seeks larger budget for the 2027 ‘Rabla’ Program

Minister of Environment Natalia Intotero announced on Tuesday that the ‘Rabla’ program could see a much larger budget in 2027, following the exhaustion of this year’s 300 million lei in available funds—which ran out less than five minutes after registration opened.

She stated that the program will be a priority and expressed a desire for the future budget to be approved well in advance, allowing discussions for the next edition to begin as early as January.

„As I mentioned, the budget for 2026 was only 300 million. For 2027, we are aiming for a much larger budget. To put this in perspective, the budget has reached 1.2 billion lei in the past. This program will be a priority; as you noted, there was immense demand from citizens immediately after its launch,” the Minister declared.

Another change under consideration by the authorities for the 2027 edition is the prioritization of manufacturers based in the European Union. Currently, under the 2026 ‘Rabla’ program, citizens are permitted to purchase cars and motorcycles from any country. Natalia Intotero, the Minister of the Environment, stated that the ministry aims to prioritize procurement from European manufacturers next year.

When asked whether the legislation allows for such a change, given the rules regarding the free movement of goods, Natalia Intotero replied that the authorities could introduce improvements, if necessary.

„That is correct. As I mentioned, our priority is to focus on that. If needed, we will make improvements—but let me remind you: where were the previous purchases made? From countries within the European Union,” Intotero affirmed.

Minister of the Environment in talks with the Ministry of Finance regarding budget approval

Natalia Intotero also noted that discussions concerning the 2027 „Rabla” program have already begun. She has held meetings with Minister Daniel Zamfir and the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare.

The Minister of the Environment aims to have the 2027 budget approved by Parliament before the end of the year. Subsequently, in January, discussions with the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) are set to begin.

„We have already initiated the process; I have held discussions with Minister Zamfir and Minister Nazare. We are in constant dialogue, and I hope to speak with Minister Nazare again as early as tomorrow to reiterate the necessity of this program,” stated Natalia Intotero.

„My goal is for the 2027 budget to be approved by Parliament by the end of the year, so that we can immediately begin substantive discussions with the AFM in January,” the Minister added.