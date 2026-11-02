Alexandru Rogobete urges patients to post photos of hospital food

Alexandru Rogobete maintains that hospital food remains a priority for him, emphasizing that the way meals are prepared and served in hospitals is not merely an administrative detail, but a matter of respect, dignity, and—above all—medical care.

„Patient nutrition is part of the therapeutic process! Nutrition plays an essential role in recovery, the effectiveness of treatment, and the well-being of those admitted to the hospital,” the Minister of Health points out.

He says he wants to learn from patients and their families what the food in Romania’s hospitals is like.

„I invite you to post photos of the meals served in hospitals in the comments section and to specify the healthcare facility.

I want to see the positive examples! Where the food is of good quality, well-prepared, and served under decent conditions, the managers and their teams deserve to be congratulated! But I also want to see the negative examples!” Alexandru Rogobete wrote on Facebook.

He asserts that in cases where patients receive poor-quality or insufficient food, or food that is served improperly, hospital managers should sit down and eat the same meals alongside the patients. „I don’t want sugar-coated reports. I want to know the reality, directly from the people living these experiences,” the minister adds.

This is not the first time Rogobete has brought up the issue of food quality in hospitals. In July 2025, the minister announced that he would sit down with the managers of various healthcare facilities and eat the same food provided to the patients.