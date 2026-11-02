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Luca Niculescu meets with trade unions today; they are demanding an increase in the minimum wage

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu is holding a meeting today with trade unions—which are calling for a 675-lei increase in the minimum wage, effective January 1st—as well as separate discussions with PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu and Social Democratic ministers.
Luca Niculescu meets with trade unions today; they are demanding an increase in the minimum wage
Sursa foto: Mihai Pop/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
02 nov. 2026, 13:45, English
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Prime Minister Luca Niculescu is scheduled to meet with trade union representatives today at 4:00 PM. The unions are requesting a gross increase of 675 lei to the minimum wage, starting January 1st.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is expected to appear in Parliament for the „Government Hour.” This session was requested by the AUR party and supported by the PSD, as the votes from the party led by George Simion were insufficient on their own to pass the motion.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the trade unions is set for 4:00 PM, with the minimum wage increase as the primary agenda item. According to MEDIAFAX sources, the union representatives are demanding that the minimum wage be raised by 675 lei (gross) as of January 1st, bringing it to a fixed gross value of 5,000 lei.

These discussions follow a meeting held last week at Victoria Palace between Luca Niculescu and representatives of employers’ associations. The latter, however, hold a different position: the business community is requesting that any increase to the minimum wage be postponed, at least for the time being.

On the same day, the Prime Minister is also expected in Parliament for the „Government Hour.” The AUR party requested the Prime Minister’s presence so that he could present Romania’s fiscal data regarding the country’s economic situation. The request passed with the support of the PSD, as the votes from AUR were not sufficient.

In addition to an increase in the minimum wage, the trade unions are also calling for new negotiations regarding the law on public sector pay.

Their representatives have sent a letter requesting—in addition to a meeting with Prime Minister Luca Niculescu—separate discussions with PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu, as well as with the Social Democratic ministers in the government.

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