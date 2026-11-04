Traian Băsescu: The MAGA movement has collapsed on its home turf; Americans could not be fooled

The message was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, a few hours after it became clear that the Republicans had suffered a stinging defeat in the midterm elections.

„MAGA rejected by Americans! The MAGA movement has collapsed on its home turf. Americans could not be fooled,” wrote Traian Băsescu.

The former President of Romania also analyzed the current position of U.S. President Donald Trump.

„Trump will remain at the helm of America only as a ‘lame duck’! On April 13, I posted [a message] titled ‘Trump will leave, America remains!’ And so it shall be!” stated Traian Băsescu.

The midterm elections in the United States have resulted in a major defeat for Donald Trump’s Republicans. Although the results are not yet final, the Democrats have secured significant victories, including in states won by the American president in 2020.

Furthermore, the Democrats have managed to flip seats previously held by Republicans in both chambers of Congress. The Democratic victory is substantial, as they have secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.