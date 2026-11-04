Cluj-Napoca, the most expensive city in Romania for apartment buyers

Cluj-Napoca has the most expensive square meter among the 72 Romanian localities with a reasonably substantial supply of apartments, according to the latest VDI.ro report.

The average asking price for a two-room apartment reaches 3,419 euros/sqm, while at the other end of the spectrum is Petroșani, where a square meter costs 736 euros.

The data was compiled as of October 28, based on sales listings published by owners and real estate agencies over the previous 45 days.

Each listing was counted only once. In total, the analysis covers 50,553 apartments listed for sale across the 72 localities; of these, 22,321 are two-room apartments—the category used to compile the ranking.

The differences between cities are significant. With a budget of 100,000 euros, a buyer can purchase approximately 29.2 square meters in Cluj-Napoca, whereas in Petroșani, they could buy approximately 135.9 square meters.

Furthermore, the price per square meter in Cluj-Napoca is 60% higher than in Bucharest. In the capital, the asking price for two-room apartments is 2,141 euros/sqm. At the neighborhood level, the most expensive area in the country is Herăstrău, in Bucharest, where the price per square meter for a two-room apartment reaches 4,957 euros. It is followed by Floreasca—also in the capital—at 4,054 euros/sqm, and Grozăvești, at 3,866 euros/sqm.

The analysis reveals significant price differences between apartments in new developments and those in older buildings.

The largest price gap is found in Ploiești, where apartments in buildings constructed after 2000 are 59% more expensive per square meter than those in older buildings—2,082 euros/sqm compared to 1,313 euros/sqm.

Regarding the recovery of an investment through rental income, a two-room apartment pays for itself the fastest in Galați, taking approximately 13.8 years. At the other end of the spectrum is Baciu, where it would take 26 years, based on current asking prices and rental rates.

The data also shows that, in September 2026, the new supply of apartments listed by owners saw the largest month-over-month increase in Timișoara—up 21.1%, representing 278 new listings.

The sharpest decline was recorded in Bacău, where the supply dropped by 24.8%. This comparison focuses on localities with a larger volume of listings. Compared to September 2025, the price per square meter requested by owners has seen the largest increase in Timișoara, rising by 11%. Currently, the price per square meter there has reached 1,928 euros—the highest annual growth among the locations analyzed.

Prices for two-room apartments in the locations included in the ranking:

Cluj-Napoca: 3,419 euros/sqm

Voluntari: 2,759 euros/sqm

Baciu: 2,471 euros/sqm

Sinaia: 2,373 euros/sqm

Dumbrăvița: 2,363 euros/sqm

Ștefăneștii de Jos: 2,318 euros/sqm

Florești: 2,308 euros/sqm

Otopeni: 2,291 euros/sqm

Brașov: 2,259 euros/sqm

Cisnădie: 2,205 euros/sqm

Sibiu: 2,144 euros/sqm

Craiova: 2,143 euros/sqm

Bucharest: 2,141 euros/sqm

According to the cited source, price trends for apartments in a specific city or neighborhood can be checked in a table that is automatically updated every month.