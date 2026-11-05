Presidential Advisor Valentin Naumescu says Putin will intensify attacks on Ukraine

Valentin Naumescu, Presidential Advisor for European Affairs, states that Russian leader Vladimir Putin might ramp up aggression against Ukraine following the U.S. midterm elections, aiming to force Kyiv’s capitulation before the term of the administration in Washington concludes.

In a post on Facebook, he asserts that Europe must continue to support Ukraine, especially throughout the difficult winter ahead.

„What is clear now, following the U.S. midterm elections, is that Putin will accelerate and (possibly) escalate his aggression to force Ukraine’s surrender and bring about an end to the war on terms desired by Moscow—BEFORE the current administration in Washington leaves office. Tick-tock. Time is beginning to work in Ukraine’s favor, even though the current moment is extremely challenging. Ukraine must be supported by Europeans with every possible means and resource so that it can remain standing for as long as necessary in the face of Russian aggression—especially during the coming winter,” the presidential advisor wrote.

According to him, American support for Ukraine could persist in the coming years, regardless of whether the next administration in Washington is Democratic or Republican. He further states that there are signs that even the Republican Party might return to the traditional United States policy of supporting European democracies.

„In two years’ time, the new U.S. administration—whether Democratic or Republican—could resume direct, explicit support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and transatlantic relations will be reconsolidated. There are indications that even the U.S. Republican Party might return to the traditional American policy of supporting European democracies; meanwhile, the transatlantic alliance—not only in its established political-military form, NATO, but in all its dimensions (economic, strategic, technological, cultural, etc.)—retains encouraging prospects for the medium and long term,” stated Valentin Naumescu.

Until then, the primary responsibility for supporting Ukraine will fall to European states and allies within the ‘Coalition of the Willing,’ the official notes.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway will continue to provide military, logistical, and financial aid to Kyiv, while also maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions, he adds.

„Consequently, European democracies and allies within the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ (primarily the EU, as well as the UK, Canada, Norway, etc.) will certainly continue to provide aid to Ukraine, exert pressure on Russia, enforce sanctions, ensure that the price Russia pays for this war continues to rise, and offer military, logistical, and financial support to Ukraine throughout the extremely difficult winter ahead,” he wrote. Naumescu: Putin believes it is time to win the war

Valentin Naumescu also states that there is little chance the Kremlin leader will agree to halt the aggression against Ukraine in the near future, despite constant pressure.

The Russian president views the current situation as an opportunity to achieve his strategic objectives—such as subjugating Ukraine, weakening NATO, and altering the security order in Europe—he explains.

„There is, therefore, little hope that Putin will agree to end the aggression against Ukraine in the short term. He believes that now is his chance to push forward, to win the war, to subjugate Ukraine, to dismantle NATO, to change the European security order that emerged democratically following the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the USSR, and to restore Moscow’s sphere of dominance in Eastern Europe,” Naumescu stated.

However, he maintains that the Kremlin’s objectives will not be met and that the EU will continue to support Kyiv for as long as necessary—including throughout the coming months and years.

„The EU will stand by Ukraine in the months and perhaps even years to come. The peace that follows Putin’s terrible war of aggression must be just and stable; it must clearly recognize who the aggressor was and who the victim was, provide real security guarantees to Ukraine, and lay the groundwork for a credible European security order,” said Valentin Naumescu.

„The EU, NATO, and the US will remain united,” Naumescu added.