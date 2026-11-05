Bomb threat on board a plane flying from Milan to Bucharest; 182 passengers evacuated

According to the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the control tower at Henri Coandă International Airport was informed by the aircraft’s crew of a bomb threat.

The Wizz Air plane, operating flight WMT3064 from Milan to Bucharest, landed at approximately 11:08 AM. There were 182 passengers and seven crew members on board.

According to information provided by airport representatives, all 182 passengers were disembarked, and authorities have taken the necessary procedural measures in coordination with state institutions.

The SRI announced that an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team is inspecting the aircraft to determine whether the threat is credible.

Air traffic at Henri Coandă Airport is proceeding safely and without disruption, in accordance with the flight schedule.

Other bomb threats in Europe

This incident occurs against the backdrop of other bomb threats targeting flights across Europe.

Also on Thursday, a plane flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France following a bomb threat.