Prime Minister seeks energy sector measures; his request to Minister Dumitru Chisăliță

The announcement was made during his opening remarks at Thursday’s government meeting. Luca Niculescu noted that he had held discussions with foreign investors on Wednesday covering several topics, including energy.

„Yesterday, I had a very productive meeting at the Government with representatives of foreign investors in Romania. (…) As you know, energy is a key area of ​​interest for investors. It is vital for our level of competitiveness and economic attractiveness. It is also extremely important for the Romanian people,” the Prime Minister stated.

Luca Niculescu announced that he has instructed the Minister of Energy to prepare a package of measures.

„Consequently, I have asked the Minister of Energy to prepare a report, which will serve as the basis for developing—in collaboration with representatives from other relevant ministries—a package of measures designed to better leverage our energy mix,” the Prime Minister explained.

The agenda for Thursday’s government meeting also included measures concerning security, as well as the financing of SMEs, start-ups, micro-enterprises, and farmers.