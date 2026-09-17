Ilie Bolojan outlines to Nicușor Dan the direction the new prime minister should take: We will seek a formula to have a government in place

“Romania needs a government with a credible prime minister, competent ministers and a programme that takes into account the realities of our economy,” Ilie Bolojan said.

These were Bolojan’s requirements for the new prime minister, “regardless of who is nominated.”

The Liberal leader said that, if the future government receives Parliament’s vote of confidence, one of its main challenges will be to maintain control over public finances and limit debt and deficits.

Bolojan argued that the new executive will have to continue measures aimed at reducing government spending and reforming the public administration.

Bolojan: The economy should rely more on investment and productivity

The PNL president advocated for an economy that does not rely primarily on borrowing and consumption, but rather on investment, work and increased productivity.

“An economy that does not develop and operate solely on borrowing and consumption, but an economy that increasingly relies on investment, work and productivity growth,” Bolojan said.

According to the interim prime minister, these are the conditions that the future government must take into account in order to achieve an economic recovery.

Cheaper energy and public administration reform

Another objective mentioned by Bolojan is the continuation of projects in the energy sector, with the aim of bringing energy prices down in Romania over the coming years, both for households and businesses.

Bolojan also listed the continuation of public administration reforms through reducing bureaucracy, decentralisation and cutting expenditure.

“It is necessary to pursue projects in the energy sector so that, in the coming years, energy prices in Romania are lower, both for the population and in order to improve the competitiveness of companies,” he said.

PNL will negotiate with the designated prime minister

Bolojan said that PNL would hold discussions with the prime minister-designate and assess the proposed programme and team for the future government.

“If the programme and the team that will be proposed meet these requirements, we will seek to find a formula that will allow a government to be put in place,” the PNL leader said.

According to Bolojan, the objective is for Romania to maintain its credibility with international markets and bring the current period of interim government to an end.

PNL and USR had previously announced their support for Liberal MEP Siegfried Mureșan for the position of prime minister. However, Mureșan was no longer present at Thursday’s consultations at the Cotroceni Palace.

At the end of his remarks, Bolojan once again criticised PSD’s decision to withdraw its support for the government, describing it as “irresponsible.” The interim prime minister said that PSD’s decision had contributed to the current period of interim government.