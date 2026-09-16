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Restrictions on the Olt Valley: Protective netting being installed on DN7 slopes

Slope stabilization work is continuing on the DN7 in the Olt Valley, where protective netting is being installed in areas at risk of rockfalls. Operations are being carried out simultaneously at three work sites.
Restrictions on the Olt Valley: Protective netting being installed on DN7 slopes
Lucrări de montare a plaselor de protecție pe versanții de pe DN7, în Valea Oltului/captură video DRDP Craiova
Petru Mazilu
16 sept. 2026, 14:57, English
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Work to secure the slopes along the DN7 in the Olt Valley is ongoing, with teams installing netting in areas prone to rockfalls. Operations are taking place at three separate locations to minimize the impact on traffic.

According to DRDP Craiova (Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges), the work is organized to limit traffic disruption, given the high traffic volumes in the Olt Valley. Opening additional work sites would require further narrowing of the roadway and could lead to traffic jams.

The regional roads authority states that the work is necessary to improve road safety and reduce the risk of material falling from the slopes onto the roadway.

The operations target the DN7 section in the Olt Valley, one of the busiest routes connecting the south of the country with Transylvania.

Currently, restrictions are in place on the DN7 section between Râmnicu Vâlcea and Boiţa for vehicles with a maximum authorized total weight exceeding 7.5 tonnes. These restrictions apply from Monday to Saturday, between 08:00 and 17:30. Drivers are advised to observe temporary traffic signs and instructions from on-site personnel, and to drive carefully in areas where roadworks are underway.

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