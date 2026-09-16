Ministry of Internal Affairs: Protest ends, three criminal cases opened, 47 people taken to Police

According to the summary released after the demonstration, police officers and gendarmes maintained public order throughout the protest, protecting participants and other citizens, while also preventing and managing situations that could have compromised public safety.

Following interventions and checks, three criminal cases have been opened so far for offenses including assaulting an official, disturbing public order and peace, public incitement, destruction of property, and the carrying or use of dangerous objects.

Additionally, 47 individuals were taken to police stations for identity checks and to document the incidents. Six people have been detained so far.

Fines Totaling 46,000 Lei

Regarding administrative offenses, law enforcement has issued 24 sanctions to date, totaling 46,000 lei.

The protest also required medical intervention. Medical teams assisted 32 people suffering from various ailments, including fainting spells, dizziness, and chest pain.

Nine people were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

Checks Continue

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that operational activities did not end with the conclusion of the protest. Police officers and gendarmes are continuing checks to identify all individuals involved in criminal offenses or contraventions.

The investigation is being conducted under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal.