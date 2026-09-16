Time capsule placed at the „Nicolae Dobrin” Stadium in Piteşti; arena to have 15,200 seats

The capsule will preserve messages, thoughts, and memories for future generations regarding the construction of the stadium, which bears the name of the most important footballer in the history of the Argeş region.

„Investments in sports infrastructure are supported by the Government and the Ministry of Development, and can be initiated this year with contributions from local authorities. Sports infrastructure contributes to a locality’s development and ensures the conditions for hosting international sports competitions—such as the one in 2028, which will be organized at the arena in the Capital,” stated Minister of Development Attila Cseke.

UEFA Category 4 Stadium

The new „Nicolae Dobrin” Stadium will be built with a structure comprising a partial basement, a ground floor, and three upper floors. The project’s total area will reach approximately 68,800 square meters, and it will have a capacity of 15,200 spectators.

The arena will be classified as a UEFA Category 4 stadium—the highest classification level under the „UEFA Stadium Infrastructure Regulations – Edition 2020.”

In addition to the football pitch, the project includes areas designated for spectators, players, official delegations, and media representatives. Facilities and spaces for sports activities and training—including athletics—are also included in the plans. The complex will also feature areas for commercial activities, dining, and recreation, as well as outdoor urban spaces.

An investment exceeding 374 million lei

The total project value exceeds 374 million lei; the investment is funded by the Ministry of Development through the National Investment Company (CNI), with a 25% contribution from the local public authority.

Construction work on the stadium has progressed in recent months, with the CNI showcasing the site’s development in June. Currently, the structures for the grandstands and end stands are in various stages of construction.

The new arena is primarily intended for FC Argeş, a team that currently plays its home matches in Mioveni.

According to the timeline announced by the authorities, the stadium is scheduled for completion in 2028, at which point FC Argeş could return to Piteşti.

In terms of size, capacity, and the UEFA standards specified in the design, the „Nicolae Dobrin” Stadium is envisioned as one of Romania’s major new sports arenas and will represent one of the most significant investments in sports infrastructure in Piteşti.