New rules for the transport of dangerous goods in Romania take effect on Thursday

Government Decision No. 614/2026 amends the rules governing the road transport of dangerous goods and redefines the three categories used to classify irregularities identified by the authorities.

Category I includes violations that pose a high risk of death, serious bodily injury, or significant environmental damage. In such cases, the authorities may order immediate corrective measures, including immobilization of the vehicle.

Serious violations include the transport of prohibited dangerous goods, leaks of hazardous substances, the use of unapproved vehicles or tanks, the absence of a valid ADR certificate for the driver, failure to comply with the smoking ban, and transport without the required documentation.

The same category also includes the absence of mandatory markings and warning plates, including situations where these are present but obscured or positioned in such a way that they cannot be clearly seen from outside the vehicle.

From missing fire extinguishers to improper parking

Category II covers violations that pose a risk of bodily injury or environmental damage. In such cases, deficiencies must generally be remedied at the inspection site or, if this is not possible, no later than the completion of the transport operation.

This category includes, among other things, missing or non-functional fire extinguishers or other mandatory equipment, the use of damaged packaging, improper closure of tanks, improper parking, and carrying persons in the vehicle other than crew members.

Category III covers low-risk irregularities. These include, for example, certain issues concerning the size or placement of markings, missing information in transport documents, and situations where the driver does not have the ADR certificate in their possession but it can be demonstrated that they hold a valid certificate.

New obligations for companies and authorities

The Government Decision also updates the obligations of companies. They must submit an annual report on their activities to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, while companies handling high-consequence dangerous goods must comply with the security requirements laid down in the ADR.

The legislation also explicitly introduces authorization requirements for the road transport of radioactive materials and updates the rules applicable to vehicles registered or put into circulation in other EU Member States.

Inspection authorities will report annually, by May 31st, information including the number of inspections carried out and vehicles checked, the types of violations identified, and the penalties imposed.

The Ministry of Transport will submit to the European Commission, by December 31 of every even-numbered year, data relating to the preceding two years.

The amendments transpose Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2025/1801 into Romanian law.