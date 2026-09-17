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Grindeanu, after consultations: I told the president that we are ready to take over the government

PSD president Sorin Grindeanu said that the Social Democrats are ready to take over the government and argued that the party is entitled to lead the executive, given that PSD is the largest parliamentary group and won the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Grindeanu, after consultations: I told the president that we are ready to take over the government
foto Mihai Pop
Oana Antipa
17 sept. 2026, 12:55, English
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On Thursday, Grindeanu said that during the periods when PSD led the government, Romania recorded economic growth, while accusing the parties that governed at other times of leading the country towards crises and economic decline.

“Every time the Social Democratic Party led a government, it brought economic growth to Romania and improved Romanians’ standard of living,” the PSD leader said.

According to Grindeanu, Romania is in a difficult situation and needs a stable government and coherent governance. He attributed the current situation to the way in which, in his view, Ilie Bolojan led the Romanian government over the past year.

“The fact that we have ended up in this situation is due to the poor way in which Ilie Bolojan led the Romanian government over the past year,” Grindeanu said.

Grindeanu: PSD was right to leave the government

The PSD leader explained that the party had decided to leave the governing coalition, arguing that the direction in which the executive was heading was the wrong one.

“We made the decision, and it was the right one, because the direction we were heading in was a bad one. This direction needs to be corrected,” Sorin Grindeanu said.

He added that PSD had informed the president that it was ready to be part of the future government and to lead the executive.

“We are ready to be part of the government and to lead the Romanian government, as we are entitled to do so,” the PSD president said.

The position expressed by Grindeanu is consistent with PSD’s previous statements that the Social Democrats are prepared to assume responsibility for governing, including taking the position of prime minister.

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