Luca Niculescu: We should consider a committed political agreement

Speaking on Radio România Actualităţi on Monday morning, Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu stated that Romania urgently needs a fully empowered government and that negotiations with parliamentary parties must be sped up.

He said he had been working over the past few days to find a governing formula that would ensure the country’s stability.

„Yes, because you are right—we are entering a new week that will be decisive for the fate of the government. What I want to tell you is that I have been working throughout these days to find a governing formula that offers Romania the stability it needs; to begin with, I want to thank the parties for the dialogue and openness they have shown. All options remain on the table, and I will continue the discussions. I have several meetings with political groups today as well, but I believe the time has come to accelerate. Romania can no longer afford to prolong this period of political uncertainty; we urgently need a government—a government with full powers,” the Prime Minister-designate declared.

He explained that this government must be formed to address concrete issues affecting the daily lives of Romanians.

Among the urgent matters mentioned by Niculescu is the budgetary revision; without it, bottlenecks could arise in the healthcare system and local administration. „And I say this not merely so we can fill certain positions, but because—as I will explain in the coming minutes—there are very concrete issues affecting life, our lives, and the daily lives of Romanians. For instance, we need a budget revision; without an urgent revision, there are risks—risks of operational gridlock affecting hospitals, medicine supplies, and municipal operations, especially with winter approaching. There is also a risk of payment delays,” stated Luca Niculescu.

Another of his priorities is the adoption of next year’s budget before the year ends.

The Prime Minister-designate stated that the document must be „credible and realistic” and must honor the commitments Romania has made.

„We face another urgent matter: the budget for next year. We need a budget that is credible and realistic, one that is adopted by the end of this year and honors the commitments Romania has undertaken. As you know, rating agencies will return to Romania early next year to reassess our situation, and there is a risk we cannot afford to underestimate—namely, the loss of the credit rating that makes Romania an attractive destination for investment,” Niculescu declared.

According to the Prime Minister-designate, losing this rating could result in higher borrowing costs for Romania and make investors more reluctant. „This will obviously mean more expensive borrowing, more reluctant investors, and additional pressure on the economy. So, we are already seeing worrying signs; as you know—and as you yourself have mentioned—foreign investment has dropped sharply, and political instability naturally only amplifies uncertainty,” he said.

Measures for energy bills and business support

Luca Niculescu also noted the need for measures to support the population during the winter, particularly regarding energy bills.

„Winter is coming; we need measures to help Romanians cope with energy bills, and we also need to support Romanian businesses, because energy prices are not just a social issue but also a matter of economic competitiveness,” the Prime Minister-designate stated.

„I have outlined this situation so we can better understand the urgent need for a government; therefore, the message to the parliamentary parties is that we need even greater willingness to engage in dialogue when making a decision. Once again, I greatly appreciate the fact that some political parties have expressed their willingness to support a government—whether political, technocratic, or a mixed arrangement,” Luca Niculescu affirmed.

However, the Prime Minister-designate pointed out that simply installing a government would not resolve the crisis if the Executive lacked the necessary support to adopt the measures the country needs. „But what I mean to say is that it is not enough to have a government that passes the parliamentary vote—we need a government that can actually govern; because a government that receives the vote of investiture but is then unable to adopt necessary measures does not represent a real way out of the crisis,” he said.