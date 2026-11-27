„The broad context is that there is a gap between what net-contributor countries are willing to pay and the total budget size we all aim for. To bridge this gap, the solution involves so-called ‘new resources,’ which are, in essence, European-level taxes,” stated Nicușor Dan.

He noted that some of these taxes already exist – meaning revenue from taxes currently in place would be directed into the EU budget – while others are entirely new.

„Regarding the waste tax, I’ve seen the public debate surrounding it. This is a tax that already exists – it is already established in Romania. It falls into the category of taxes where, instead of Romania contributing funds from its own national budget to the EU budget, it would transfer a portion of the revenue it collects directly to the Union’s budget,” Nicușor Dan explained.

The mechanism is very simple

He added that, „in essence,” the mechanism is „very simple”

„A retailer of household appliances, leveraging their existing network and in collaboration with the state, should be responsible for recycling a large portion of the products they sell. For instance, when selling a refrigerator, they should offer a discount if the customer brings in an old one. Essentially, there ought to be a comprehensive recycling network for these types of products,” said Nicușor Dan.

Such network is often non-existent

According to Nicușor Dan, in practice, such a network is often non-existent.

„In this scenario, the Romanian state levies a charge on the appliance retailer—a tax collected by the state from the seller. Naturally, the retailer then factors this cost into the final price charged to the customer,” Nicușor Dan explained.

He clarified that this markup is already embedded in the prices Romanians pay, meaning it does not represent an actual price increase for these products.

„It’s similar to the tax on tobacco. The idea is that a portion of the existing tobacco excise duty—already collected by the Romanian state—would be directed toward the European Union budget,” Dan stated.

European nations favor the implementation of a digital tax

Regarding the digital tax, he noted that an agreement had been reached six years ago.

„It appears that, by and large, European nations favor the implementation of this tax—a levy on technology companies—to help bridge the gap between current revenue and projected financial needs. It is intended to address new demands for states to contribute from their national budgets,” Nicușor Dan said, though he cautioned that his knowledge of the full context is limited.