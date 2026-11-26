„The moment I entered the location, a minute later, three people—two of them masked—pounced on me,” Dăncuș stated on Thursday on Antena 3 CNN.

The mayor explains that the meeting had been arranged by a former employee of the Baia Mare City Hall, who had contacted him to discuss certain matters within the local administration and to ask for his help. He claims that the incident on September 28 was actually the second kidnapping attempt; he only learned about the first one following the searches and arrests made in connection with the case. The mayor added, „There were no accomplices from within the institution itself. The individual who acted as an accomplice used to work there and wanted to return; I refused a request to help her secure a position in the public administration. I had [previously] participated in a competitive selection process.”

„Once I was restrained—handcuffed behind my back and gagged—I realized that one of the individuals was a man named Raul Kis, who, together with his brother, ran several businesses in the municipality of Baia Mare,” the mayor recounted. According to him, the assailants demanded that he intervene with a local journalist to have articles regarding the Kis family’s business dealings removed.

„They asked two things of me. Essentially, they told me they had a ‘deal’ for me, and if I fulfilled it, I would get off scot-free,” Dăncuș stated.

The mayor claims he was held in the apartment for over an hour and threatened with rape.

„I was also threatened with rape. That did not actually happen,” the mayor clarified.

When asked if he had been drugged, Dăncuș confirmed that he was forced to consume cocaine; he also recounted that the assailants warned him that the recordings made inside the apartment would be leaked to the press.

„They forced me to snort cocaine. I told them I don’t use drugs. (…) They said it was time for me to take drugs, because this footage would make me a ‘star’ and end up all over the national media. Naturally, I was coerced, and I did it,” the mayor recounted.

The mayor says he managed to leave after promising the assailants that he would fulfill their demands. Afterward, he went to the Institute of Forensic Medicine and filed a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR).

Dăncuș maintains that the entire situation stemmed from his refusal to entertain bribery attempts and his resistance to pressures exerted upon him regarding the business interests of those involved. DIICOT prosecutors have detained three individuals—two men and one woman—who are under investigation for forming an organized criminal group, extortion, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and attempted rape. Two of the defendants are also being investigated for the trafficking of high-risk drugs.

According to investigators, during the night of September 28–29, 2026, the victim was allegedly restrained in an apartment in Bucharest, threatened with a knife and a taser, and forced to snort cocaine. The incident was reportedly filmed so that the footage could later be used for the purpose of extortion.

The Bucharest Tribunal has ordered the pre-trial detention of the three defendants for 30 days.