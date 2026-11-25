Călin Georgescu issued two messages—one to the Romanian people and the other to „the system”—two days after being released from pre-trial detention and placed under house arrest.

The former presidential candidate claimed that both he and his family members had been subjected to abuse.

„I have come to understand that all these politically fabricated cases emerged after December 2024. This is something I can only fathom within a dictatorial system. You have persecuted me, insulted me, humiliated my family—especially my wife—and mocked my children,” stated Călin Georgescu.

„You have only one thing left: the bullet. You can kill me, but there is nothing more you can do to me,” he added.

In his message to the Romanian people, Călin Georgescu referred to the period between November 24 and December 6, 2024—the timeframe spanning the first round of the presidential election and the subsequent annulment of the vote by the Constitutional Court. „Two years ago, we lost not just a country, but the dignity of a people. The dignity of a people is earned through love, justice, and care for one’s neighbor—for those who are suffering,” stated Georgescu.

He also referred to the time he spent in pre-trial detention.

„Do not fear being persecuted, punished, or arrested. Fear being free yet saying nothing. Fear having the ability to speak, yet choosing silence,” added Călin Georgescu.

Călin Georgescu appealed to faith, love, and forgiveness, touching also upon the situation of Romanians living in the diaspora.

„There is only one solution for saving human dignity—for saving the dignity of a people. Just one. And only one. The bread of love, which is our Savior, Jesus Christ. If we do not grasp this, we will never understand anything at all. Absolutely nothing,” he further asserted.