Prime Minister Luca Niculescu presented on Friday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, a report on his team’s performance one month after taking office.

„A month ago we took over the government, we started delivering results as a team. Through the budget rectification we ensured funds for the payment of pensions and social services, for health, for other essential public services”, said Luca Niculescu.

The Head of the Executive announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made an inventory of priority European files and Romania’s objectives, a document prepared in its capacity as coordinator of European affairs.

At the same time, he emphasized that starting this week, on Thursday, a task force coordinated by the head of the Chancellery is operating, which will analyze and establish short, medium and long-term measures to support citizens and large industrial consumers, as well as to ensure the supply of energy and natural gas during the winter.

„In this format, we will analyze and establish short, medium and long-term measures to support citizens, to support large industrial consumers, to ensure the supply of energy and natural gas during the winter. Energy security is one of our priorities,” emphasized Luca Niculescu at the beginning of the Executive meeting.

Voluntary merger of small localities

During the first month of its mandate, the Government led by Luca Niculescu also outlined the first measures regarding the reform of local administration, as well as the reform of state-owned companies.

In this regard, the Ministry of Development has drafted a normative act aimed at the voluntary merger of communes with fewer than 1,500 inhabitants. According to the Prime Minister, the project will be published on Friday in a decision-making transparency procedure.

„It is the first concrete step for the country’s administrative reform after 35 years. Based on this framework that will be published today in a transparency procedure, over 420 communes will benefit from support and incentives to be the first to offer citizens better services, at lower costs, respecting local traditions, identity and history,” he told the prime minister.

At the same time, the Government will establish an Interministerial Committee for the analysis, substantiation and coordination of the reforms of the central administration and state-owned companies. The Prime Minister specified that he will chair this committee, which will also include Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, and a calendar of actions in this regard will also be approved.

The Prime Minister also announced that, at the request of eight employer confederations, the Government decided to extend until the end of this year the deadline for submitting projects under the industry support scheme, managed by the Ministry of Finance.

The government led by Luca Niculescu received the Parliament’s vote of confidence on October 20, 2026, obtaining 280 votes in favor and 58 against.