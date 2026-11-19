Prime Minister Luca Niculescu encouraged French investors to continue investing in Romania and to participate in projects that can contribute to the development of the economy.

In a message published on his Facebook page on Thursday, after participating in the Franco-Romanian Business Forum „Nouvelle Europe Forum 2030”, he wrote that „we have well-trained people, resources and the desire to build a stronger and more competitive economy.”

„Good investments mean better-paid jobs and a better life for Romanians. Today, at the Franco-Romanian Business Forum „Nouvelle Europe Forum 2030″, I spoke to investors about Romania’s potential. We have well-trained people, resources and the desire to build a stronger and more competitive economy”, the prime minister said.

He also spoke about the relationship between Romania and France, stating that „we are bound by a common history, deep cultural and human ties, shared values ​​and ideals.” According to the prime minister, France played an important role in the modernization of Romania, „and French culture and language have left a strong mark on Romanian society.”

Trade between Romania and France reached approximately 13 billion euros

The Prime Minister also wrote briefly about the economic relationship between the two states.

Bilateral trade has reached approximately 13 billion euros, and French companies operate in several important sectors of the Romanian economy, „contributing to the development of the economy and the creation of jobs in Romania,” according to the prime minister.

„We have taken on the task of relaunching the economy, and the Franco-Romanian business community is an important partner in this effort,” the prime minister said.

What Romania aims for by 2030

Luca Niculescu also presented some of the areas in which Romania wants to attract investments and develop important projects in the coming years. These include energy, transport infrastructure, the defense industry and digitalization.

The Prime Minister said that the Government’s objective is for Romania’s economy to become more competitive by 2030. „I invited French investors to continue to trust Romania and to participate in projects that will contribute to the development of our country,” he said.

According to Niculescu, Romania and France have „a rich history together, a solid partnership in the present and many things to build for the future. The Government’s door will always remain open to them!”.