Field reconnaissance missions, carried out by firefighters after the earthquake, were completed in nine counties and in the municipality of Bucharest.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announces that the reconnaissance missions carried out after the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday, November 18, in the Vrancea seismic zone, have ended without any material damage being reported. Two people were injured in incidents caused by the seismic movement, and seven calls to 112 were recorded in Galați county.

Earthquake alerts for Android users

The earthquake was accompanied by sound notifications received by numerous Android phone users, through the early warning system developed by Google.

The warning was not transmitted through the national RO-ALERT system.

„It is important not to confuse Google Android Earthquake Alerts with RO-ALERT. They are two completely different systems,” the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said.

According to the explanations presented by the Department of Emergency Situations and IGSU, the RO-ALERT system does not send notifications before earthquakes occur.

Authorities explained that warning the population just seconds before an earthquake could cause panic and dangerous reactions, such as hastily evacuating buildings, crowding staircases, or using elevators.

Google’s system works separately, using sensors in Android phones to detect seismic waves and send automatic warnings to users in potentially affected areas.

„Google Alert is a feature of Android phones that uses the phones’ accelerometers to detect seismic activity and can send warnings a few seconds before seismic waves reach a specific area,” states IGSU.

Two people were injured in the aftermath

Two people were injured following the earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7, which occurred on Wednesday morning in the Vrancea seismic zone, according to the latest information from the emergency authorities.

One of the victims was hit by a wardrobe door in Galati County, and a woman in Râmnicu Sărat was injured after pieces of furniture fell on her. There were also reports of people suffering panic attacks.

One person was injured after being hit by a closet door during an evacuation from their home.

Another incident occurred in the municipality of Râmnicu Sărat, Buzău County, where a woman was injured after furniture fell on her.

The depth of the earthquake was 107.1 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities:

44 kilometers east of Sfântu Gheorghe;

61 kilometers east of Brașov;

66 kilometers south of Focșani;

84 kilometers south of Buzău;

92 kilometers south of Bacău.

The seismic movement was felt in the capital, where several residents reported feeling buildings swaying.

The earthquake was also felt in other localities, according to reports immediately after its occurrence.