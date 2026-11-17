According to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the prosecutor in the case notified the Ploiești Court of the plea agreement concluded with the defendant.

Investigators have determined that the man threatened the two individuals with violent physical actions, for the purpose of revenge and intimidation, in connection with the exercise of his official duties. In the video posted on his TikTok account, he referred to the possibility of being drafted into the army and stated that he would shoot the prime minister and the president, as well as other public figures.

Following the agreement, the prosecutor established a resulting sentence of eight months in prison, with the application of the sentence postponed, as well as a two-year supervision period, calculated from the date the court’s decision became final.

The plea agreement was submitted to the Ploiești Court for trial.