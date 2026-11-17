The objective is that, in approximately three years, the entire city will be connected to the gas network. The announcement was made on Tuesday, after a technical discussion that the mayor had with the Minister of the Environment, Natalia Intotero, regarding the Integrated Air Quality Plan (PICA) for the municipality of Bucharest.

„We discussed concrete measures and a government funding program to eliminate the burning of solid fuels (in the stoves where people burn whatever they can get their hands on in the winter) and to develop a gas connection program, dedicated to areas in Bucharest that have not been connected to the grid until today,” Ciucu posted on Facebook.

According to the mayor, the City Hall will come up with an investment program that people will be able to voluntarily sign up for.

„We aim to connect the entire city to gas in about three years. At the moment, we have approximately 20,000 unconnected homes, which are heated with solid fuels,” the mayor of the capital said.

Another topic addressed in the discussion with the Minister of the Environment was the publication of the implementing rules of Law No. 155/2023 on sustainable urban mobility.

„We also discussed the need for the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Development to publish the rules for the implementation of Law No. 155/2023 on sustainable urban mobility, which also refers to 13 municipalities in Romania, including Bucharest,” Ciucu said.

„We are trying to reduce financial penalties”

The mayor general also announced that he had signed a joint letter addressed to the European Commissioner for the Environment, Jessika Roswall, through which the authorities assumed the implementation of measures to reduce air pollution sources in Bucharest.

„Thus, through this commitment, which we must prove through deeds, we are trying to reduce the financial penalties that Romania will incur due to the infringement procedure regarding air quality, as a result of which Romania was referred by the European Commission to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU),” says the mayor of the capital.

Cipriain Ciucu also drew attention to the effects of pollution on health, mentioning the risk of cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as premature deaths: „Beyond European or national norms, polluted air generates a lot of suffering: cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, premature deaths. We must do what is right for ourselves, for our children and fellow citizens, not because regulations require it.”