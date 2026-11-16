Deputy Prime Minister intervenes in the oncology drug scandal: From my information, it is found in pharmacies

Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu made the statements on Monday during a press conference.

„It’s hard for me to comment on such a topic that I know only tangentially. I can’t say that I haven’t heard about this situation. I think it’s very possible that the truth is always somewhere in the middle. From the information I have, and unfortunately I didn’t get to discuss this topic with Mr. Rogobete, this medicine is available in pharmacies, but I think that this time too, the tone makes the music. When you are notified of such a problem, a person in suffering, I think you have to pay even more attention to the issue in question,” said Marian Neacșu.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the Minister of Health will provide additional explanations on the subject.

„Unfortunately, I think that the issue has exceeded its important purpose. The important purpose is for Romanian citizens in suffering to have access to the medicines they need. I personally appreciate Mr. Rogobete’s work as a minister and the communication work he carries out, and I am convinced that he will come up with the necessary clarifications to be able to put this subject back on track. (…) Perhaps beyond some dry numbers or some statistics, then, as I said a little earlier, when we talk to people in suffering, we should generally show a little more compassion,” Marian Neacșu specified.

What Rogobete said about the medicine

Previously, Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete claimed that there is no shortage of Lyrica-type oncology drugs. The lack of the drug in pharmacies was reported in the public space. The message was sent on Sunday.

„In order to correctly inform public opinion, following the information appearing in the public space regarding the alleged disappearance of the drug Lyrica and its generic alternatives, I present the real situation of existing stocks in Romania. According to data reported on November 13, 2026, at national level there are: 922,627 units of drugs containing pregabalin, in distributors’ stocks.

1,429,818 units in community pharmacies. In total, 2,352,445 units, both of the original Lyrica drug and its generic variants. Specifically, for the Lyrica drug alone, in the concentrations of 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg, there are 645,834 units in the stocks of distributors and community pharmacies. These figures clearly demonstrate that the information according to which Lyrica and generic drugs with the same active substance have disappeared from the Romanian market is untrue,” the Minister of Health wrote on Facebook.

Alexandru Rogobete said that the Ministry of Health continues to monitor stocks and possible supply disruptions.