Chimcomplex’s response following chlorine leaks at the chemical plant in Râmnicu Vâlcea

“An incident occurred due to the accidental shutdown of a chlorine compressor, which triggered a chain reaction leading to the shutdown of subsequent facilities. The only side effect was a disruption in the technological flow during the neutralization phase, where an accidental release of a small amount of chlorine—approximately 15.5 kg—into the atmosphere was recorded,” the press release states.

The Emergency Response Committee was activated. The cited source indicates that the committee “decided to be much more cautious than required by procedure for minor incidents, such as this one, and activated the yellow-code plan (not the red one) due to foggy weather conditions that did NOT help these vapors disperse more quickly into the upper layers of the atmosphere.”

The company states that all procedures for the controlled shutdown of all facilities were carried out successfully, and first aid was immediately provided to all employees working on the platform during that shift.

Emergency services were alerted. “At the same time, rapid response teams ensured the evacuation of all employees present on the platform and completely shut down the platform at 8:35 a.m., in accordance with standard procedures.”

Five employees taken to hospital after chlorine leak at Chimcomplex platform

The statement indicates that five employees were identified as having experienced respiratory problems (irritation and coughing); they were transported to the hospital, where they were conscious and out of danger.

The Vâlcea County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Vâlcea) announced this morning that military firefighters were called to respond after a chlorine leak was reported at a compressor on the Chimcomplex platform.

Authorities issued several Ro-Alert messages after measurements taken by the specialized CBRN team revealed a chlorine concentration of 10 ppm outside the industrial site.

A decontamination zone was set up on-site for personnel present at the facility. As a precautionary measure, 260 people were evacuated from the operator’s premises.

The Vâlcea County Police Inspectorate (IPJ Vâlcea) reported that an investigation is underway to accurately determine all the circumstances surrounding the incident and to take the necessary legal measures.