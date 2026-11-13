PNL calls on Government and Interior Ministry to ensure order at AUR protest

The Liberals called on the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to maintain public order in Bucharest, warning of possible acts of vandalism related to the protest.

PNL holds the Government and AUR leaders responsible for potential incidents

“The National Liberal Party calls on the Government and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with the law and maintain public order in Bucharest, in light of the demonstration that AUR and supporters of the pro-Russian Călin Georgescu intend to hold illegally on November 14. We hold the PSD government and AUR leaders directly responsible for any disturbances and acts of vandalism that may result from an unauthorized rally, given the violation of the law and the failure to implement the necessary measures to enforce it,” reads the press release published on Facebook by the PNL.

“Extremists must be prevented from turning Romania’s capital into the scene of public violence of the kind we have seen in recent weeks in France, Italy, or Belgium,” the Liberals emphasized.

Liberals warn of possible clashes during the Romania-Poland match

The party expressed its support for the positions taken by Bucharest Mayor Ciprian Ciucu, while also warning that the demonstration is scheduled to take place at the same time as the Romania-Poland Nations League soccer match.

“Freedom of expression and the right to protest are guaranteed in a democratic society, but they must be exercised within the law, without provocation and without violence. If a demonstration does not meet the legal requirements for organization, the authorities have a duty to act within the limits of their powers and prevent problems. We support the position of Bucharest Mayor Ciprian Ciucu regarding the enforcement of the law and efforts to prevent any incidents. The PNL points out that the demonstration announced by AUR coincides with the Romania-Poland soccer match and the presence of large groups of fans in the capital. “This overlap requires additional preventive measures to avoid potential confrontations or attempts to incite violence,” the Modrogan-based party added.

PNL accuses AUR of associating with foreign extremist groups

The PNL also criticized the AUR, accusing George Simion’s party of associating with foreign political groups that have taken hardline stances against Romanians in the diaspora.

“We also highlight AUR’s attempt to associate itself with the unauthorized demonstration organized by representatives of extremist political groups from abroad, which have long been known for making xenophobic statements against Romanians living in various European countries. This shows that the AUR is against Romanians, tolerating those who despise and attack them,” the PNL further noted.

The PNL’s stance comes after AUR President George Simion called for a protest in front of Bucharest City Hall in response to the rejection of requests submitted by three individuals to organize a demonstration at the Palace of Parliament.