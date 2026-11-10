AUR is prepared to vote alongside the PNL and USR to bring down the Niculescu government

The statement was made during the joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, following the vote to appoint Sorin Lazăr as interim head of the Court of Auditors.

The PNL and USR accused the PSD and AUR of forming a political alliance for appointments to state institutions, after the two parties supported the candidacy of Sorin Lazăr, a former PSD deputy, in the parliamentary committees.

In response, Petrișor Peiu rejected the accusations regarding the existence of a PSD–AUR governing majority and maintained that his party is willing to vote alongside the PNL and USR to dismiss the current government.

“We have promised them, and we promise them once again: on the first motion of no confidence you initiate against the government, we will vote alongside you. No problem at all,” declared the leader of the AUR senators.

Peiu recalled that AUR had previously collaborated with the PSD to file a motion of no confidence against the Bolojan government and stated that he would have no problem doing the same with the Liberals and USR representatives.

“Just as we filed a motion of no confidence together with the PSD, if the situation calls for it, we will do the same with you,” added the AUR senator.

However, a motion of no confidence against the Luca Niculescu government is unlikely. The PNL and Prime Minister Luca Niculescu signed an agreement on October 18, prior to the vote of confidence in the government.

According to the document, the Liberals committed not to initiate or vote on a motion of no confidence against the government until March 1, 2027, provided that the prime minister honors his commitments.

“The National Liberal Party undertakes not to initiate or vote on a motion of no confidence until March 1, 2027, except in the event that the principles and commitments set forth in this agreement or the principles of good governance are violated,” the document states.

The agreement was signed by PNL President Ilie Bolojan and Luca Niculescu to ensure the Liberals’ support for the swearing-in of the new government and to provide the period of stability necessary for adopting the budget amendment and preparing the budget for 2027.

Although it voted in favor of the formation of the Executive, the PNL is not part of the government and has officially retained its status as an opposition party.

Ilie Bolojan explained that the Liberals’ support represents a “vote of necessity,” not an unconditional political commitment.

The PNL leader stated that if the prime minister fails to honor the agreement, the Liberals reserve the right to introduce a motion of no confidence before the term expires.

In his speech in Parliament, Petrișor Peiu argued that the joint votes of the PSD and AUR to lead certain institutions do not constitute a governing majority.

“The definition of a governing majority is simple: lawmakers who vote for a government,” the senator stated.

He criticized the Liberals and USR representatives for having, in turn, voted alongside the PSD on several pieces of legislation during the summer.

AUR did not vote to approve the Luca Niculescu government, which took office on October 20, and has stated since then that it is willing to support a potential motion of no confidence, even if it were submitted by another political party.