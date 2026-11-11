Diana Șoșoacă indicted for insult against a public official after threatening two police officers

According to The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the prosecutor in charge of the case has concluded the investigation and ordered the indictment – without detention – of a defendant, a member of the European Parliament, for committing two counts of „ultraj”. The individual in question is Diana Șoșoacă.

The indictment states that on December 15, 2024, two police officers from Bucharest went to the defendant’s residence to serve a fine for a minor offense.

Prosecutors note that the officers identified themselves and informed the defendant of the reason for their presence.

The indictment further states that the defendant, invoking her status as a high-ranking public official, began to exhibit aggressive behavior toward the police officers. Specifically, she refused to accept the fine and prevented the police officers from posting the fine notice on the door of her residence. Subsequently, the defendant followed the police officers along the street, directing insulting language and epithets at them (such as „damn these pieces of scum,” „you bunch of wretched scumbags,” and „miserable scum”), and later allegedly threatened them during a live broadcast on TikTok and Facebook.

„During the live broadcast, the defendant used expressions such as: ‘Man, if… if I don’t take a club to these guys eventually… I’ve just had enough!’; ‘I think I’ll get myself a gun. The moment one of them gets close to me, I’ll blow his brains out. That’s it… I’ve had enough!’; ‘Listen, one of these days, I’m going to smash them against the walls.’; ‘We’re going to hire some bodyguards – man, I’ll just keep them at home. The moment someone approaches the door – bam – blow their brains out,'” states the press release from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

Prosecutors further note that the police officers were performing their official duties, attempting to serve a formal notice of a contravention (a fine/sanction) issued on November 24, 2024—”the date on which, during the first round of the presidential elections, the defendant filmed herself inside the voting booth and broadcast the footage publicly, thereby violating the provisions of Law no. 370/2004 on the election of the President of Romania.”

The indictment has been submitted to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the court with jurisdiction to hear the case on its merits.