TRANSCRIPTS FROM THE PSD MEETING. Grindeanu demands administrative reform without exceptions: There cannot be two rules. Attack on Bolojan and warning for UDMR

Grindeanu argued that the administrative reform must be applied uniformly across Romania and warned that there cannot be different rules for certain communities. He also said that it would be „an honor” for the government to fall if the reform is not adopted.

During discussions about the merger and restructuring of the administration, Sorin Grindeanu insisted that the reform must be applied in all localities in Romania, without exceptions, but with respect for the rights of minorities.

„On the subject of merger, we must say very clearly that the administrative reform applies to all of Romania, because it is an administrative reform of Romania. Not just in Romanian localities! There cannot be two rules, in which some are special. That does not work,” said the PSD leader.

He gave the counties of Olt, Botoșani, Harghita and Covasna as examples, arguing that the rules must be the same throughout the country.

„Of course, all the principles and rights of minorities must be respected. But the rules on the territory of Romania must be the same in Olt, Botoșani, Harghita, and Covasna,” Grindeanu declared.

Sorin Grindeanu criticizes Ilie Bolojan: This was the great reform

The social democrat leader also criticized the administrative reform measures associated with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Grindeanu claimed that some of the layoffs made at the administration level were followed by rehiring through the companies of the city halls or the Association of Romanian Communes (ACOR).

„Bolojan made reforms by firing some maids, who were later recovered through city hall companies or ACOR. That was Bolojan’s great reform. A sham,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

He also criticized the measures regarding the contribution to social health insurance (CASS), referring to mothers and people with disabilities.

„And to put CASS on mothers and the disabled. That’s why it hurts them when they see that a real reform is being made and they fumble and don’t know what to say,” the PSD leader also said.

Benea, warning regarding UDMR’s position: AUR will reach 60%

In the same meeting, the social democrat Benea criticized the UDMR’s positions on administrative reform and warned of the political consequences of a possible blockage.

„We have seen the UDMR’s abrupt positions on the issue. If we have to ask permission from the UDMR to carry out administrative reform, then AUR will reach 60 percent,” Benea said.

The statements were made in the context of internal PSD discussions on government restructuring and administrative reform. The Social Democratic ministers had to submit proposals to Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, designated by the party as coordinator for the restructuring of state-owned companies and agencies.