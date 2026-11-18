USR and PNL submitted the simple motion against the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete, in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

The motion, titled „A patient cannot swallow a table, a hospital is not built with press releases. Mr. Rogobete, assume your political failure,” comes after several people stated that some medicines intended for oncology patients are not in stock at pharmacies.

„Minister Rogobete is responsible for the poor way in which the 2026 Health budget was built, which led, at the beginning of October, to several components of the system being on the verge of a blockage. At the budget rectification of October 30, 2026, Alexandru Rogobete announced the allocation of 8.3 billion lei for Health, a figure behind which, however, hides arrears of 4.7 billion lei for unpaid sick leave,” the press release issued by USR states.

By submitting this simple motion, USR and PNL request the presentation of a financing and payment calendar for arrears, broken down by periods and health insurance companies, as well as the presentation of measures through which the Government will prevent the accumulation of new delays.

„Alexandru Rogobete should no longer be Minister of Health. Citizens need medicines in pharmacies, quality and timely medical services, well-equipped hospitals and sufficient medical staff,” the USR statement also states.

Rogobete’s reaction

On Monday, shortly after PNL and USR announced that they would submit the simple motion , Alexandru Rogobete sent a message on social media, in which he apologized to oncology patients.

„I have never claimed that we have everything and that all the problems in the healthcare system are solved. I have spoken openly about dysfunctions, and my responsibility is to take measures to solve them. In this situation, patients need clear answers and concrete solutions,” the minister wrote in his Facebook post.

On Monday evening, Rogobete came up with a new message on social networks, in which he launched criticism against those in the Opposition.

„While some opposition politicians recently feel the need to exploit patients’ suffering, a sign that they have too much free time, and confuse a real problem that needs to be solved with an opportunity to make a political spectacle, I have a request and an exhortation for all patients who have encountered difficulties in finding the drug Lyrica, which, although not disappeared from the market, is not distributed homogeneously. Please write to me and report to me all situations in which you have not been able to find this drug or its generic variants containing pregabalin,” said the minister.

The debate on the simple motion will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 10:00 AM.