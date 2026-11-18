Data from the European Statistical Office shows that Romania is ahead of Lithuania, where annual inflation was 6.1%, and Bulgaria, with 5.9%. At the opposite end is Sweden, with a rate of only 0.6%, followed by the Czech Republic and Denmark, both with 2.1%.

Prices in Romania increased by 1% in a single month

In October, consumer prices in Romania were 1% higher than in September, according to the harmonized index used by Eurostat. It is one of the highest monthly increases in the EU. Only Italy, with 1.2%, and Belgium, with 1.1%, recorded higher values.

Compared to October 2025, when annual inflation in Romania was 8.4%, the pace of price increases has slowed. However, the evolution of recent months shows a new acceleration, after the rate dropped to 6.3% in August. In May, Romania had recorded annual inflation of 9.7%, according to the same statistical series.

Romania, over Germany, France and Italy

The differences between Romania and the major European economies remain significant. Germany reported annual inflation of 2.9% in October, France 3.7%, and Spain 4.9%. Italy recorded an increase in inflation from 4.2% in September to 5.6% in October, approaching the levels in the countries with the highest price increases.

At the European Union level, inflation rose from 3.8% to 4%. In the euro area, the increase was identical, from 3.8% to 4%. Of the 27 member states, 16 reported an acceleration in inflation, nine a decrease, and two remained at the previous month’s level.

Energy, the main driver of inflation in the euro area

Eurostat shows that energy had the largest contribution to annual inflation in the euro area, of 1.89 percentage points. Energy prices increased by 21% compared to October 2025, while services increased by 3.3%. Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded an annual increase of 1.5%. These figures describe the evolution in the euro area, not the structure of price increases in Romania.

Why does the INS announce an inflation of 6.9%, and Eurostat 7%?

The National Institute of Statistics reported an annual inflation rate of 6.9% for October, calculated based on the national consumer price index. Eurostat calculates inflation according to a common method for all EU countries, which allows for direct comparison of data. According to it, Romania’s inflation was 7%. The next preliminary data on euro area inflation for November will be published on 1 December 2026.