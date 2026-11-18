The decision comes four years after the opening of the centre in September 2022, a period during which Vitalitas redefined the standards of senior care in Romania, introducing a reference model at national and European level, publicly recognised both for its complete medical infrastructure, and for its philosophy of an active and dignified life at any age.

The partners remaining in the business, together with general manager Răzvan Rădescu, take over full management and responsibility for the mission that Vitalitas has undertaken towards residents, their families and towards the professional community in the field.

Vitalitas was conceived and developed by Dragoș Dobrescu as a response to a major deficit in the landscape of senior care in Romania: the absence of an integrated, complete and dignified model, which treats the third age as a stage of life that deserves resources, respect and care at the highest standards. With a total investment of over 20 million euros, the largest of this kind ever made in Romania in the senior living sector, the centre was designed from scratch, with a complete no-step architectural concept (without a single step throughout the entire route for residents), with permanent 24/7 medical infrastructure and with the capacity to accommodate up to 700 residents in premium conditions. Situated in the Snagov area, at the edge of the forest, Vitalitas accommodates residents aged between 60 and 104 years. In the four years of operation, the centre has received national and international public recognition, has generated a reference model for the industry, demonstrating that senior care in Romania can operate at European standards of excellence. Recently, Vitalitas launched the first scientific longevity study conducted in a residential centre for seniors in Romania, a national first and proof of the commitment to research and innovation in the field.

Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of the Vitalitas Centre of Excellence for Seniors, declares: „I have decided to make this exit because I consider that the business has reached maturity and I have achieved all the objectives with which I started Vitalitas. I entered this business out of the conviction that seniors in Romania deserve more than what they were being offered and I believe that we have managed to demonstrate that this model is possible. Senior care is one of Romania’s most serious social problems, and serious solutions require large investments and serious people. I have invested a great deal of time in these four years and all the best of my experience in construction and in management. The decision to withdraw completely from this business comes at a moment when I am dedicating myself to another major project that requires all my attention. I am left with the satisfaction that I have changed an industry standard. I thank the entire team, the Vitalitas staff, and especially 1the key person, Răzvan Rădescu – the centre’s general manager – a person with remarkable professional competence, with authentic dedication to the centre’s mission and with the rare ability to lead a complex ecosystem with balance, clarity and empathy. It is to Răzvan Rădescu’s credit that Vitalitas has become the most appreciated centre for seniors in Romania from all points of view. He has managed to maintain the quality of services and financial efficiency in a perfect balance. I have every confidence that under his leadership, the centre will not only maintain what we have built, but will go further, in the directions that we have opened together. I wish success to partners Sorin Suru and Nicu Gavra, who have taken over Vitalitas, and I hope that they will manage to maintain the business at the same standards. Today, I leave with a clear conscience knowing that I am leaving behind something that works, something that people truly need and with which they are satisfied”.

Dobrescu’s withdrawal marks the end of a founding chapter for Vitalitas, without affecting the continuity of operations or the strategic direction of the centre.

Răzvan Rădescu, the general manager of Vitalitas, adds: „Dragoș Dobrescu built something that did not exist in Romania and that few would have had the courage and the ability to complete at this level. He invested to change a standard in a country where senior care was, and largely remains, an uncomfortable subject, under-resourced and treated with half measures. Together with the team I took on this vision and transformed it into daily operations, into medical protocols, into the culture of a centre that treats every resident as a person with an entire life behind them, not as a case to be managed. However I know very well what Vitalitas truly means beyond figures and procedures as well. It is an ecosystem with hundreds of vulnerable people who need humanity and generosity, and this is what I took from the energy and the type of commitment of founder Dragoș Dobrescu and this is what I wish to carry forward. Vitalitas does not lose its direction. The standards that we have built together are integrated into the team, into the procedures, into the way every person at Vitalitas understands what we do and why. We move forward with all the projects in progress. The longevity study – the first of this kind conducted in a residential centre for seniors in Romania, with participants up to 104 years old – continues and will produce data with real value for the entire care system in Romania. I work with a team of professionals who understand the mission of this centre. We have residents who have given us their trust and families who sleep peacefully knowing that their parents are in our care. This is the responsibility that we take on in full and for which there is no margin for compromise”.

Vitalitas is the only residential centre for seniors in Romania with complete facilities, including:

• complete medical infrastructure 24/7 – geriatrics, internal medicine, psychiatry, psychology, kinesiotherapy, medical rehabilitation, neurology, speech therapy and dentistry – all available on the premises, without travelling to the hospital;

• medical rehabilitation facility: kinesiotherapy and physiotherapy room, aquatherapy and post-traumatic rehabilitation pool, unique in Romania within a residential centre for seniors;

• therapeutic salt room available inside the centre;

• park with a lake, green spaces, walking areas and outdoor activities accessible to residents at any age;

• neurofeedback programme: the first residential centre for seniors in Romania that implements a complete neurofeedback programme;

• restaurant with its own kitchen: menu developed by a physician specialising in nutrition, three main meals and two snacks daily, adapted to the needs of each resident;

• café, terrace and spaces for socialising: common areas arranged for social interaction, daily cultural and recreational activities;

• beauty salon – barbering, hairdressing and beauty treatments, manicure, pedicure: personal care services available on the premises;

• own pharmacy: immediate access to medication and care products without travelling;

• fully equipped dental office: dental services available on the premises, without travelling;

• own chapel with regular visits by the priest and religious activities integrated into the centre’s calendar;

• cinema and space dedicated to cultural and entertainment activities for residents;

• own laundry service: in-house laundry dedicated to residents;

• daily occupational and cultural activities: painting, dancing, board games, cognitive exercises, general knowledge readings, recitals;

• certified ALA shelter: the only centre in Romania that holds all ISU authorisations, including an ALA shelter – military standard of protection in emergency situations;

• complete no-step architectural concept: without a single step throughout the entire route dedicated to residents, for maximum mobility and safety.