Sorin Grindeanu, the president of the PSD, stated on Thursday, at the Bucharest Forum, that Romania should take a position in the face of the discussions currently taking place between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping.

„It seems that the great powers are discussing the future of the international order, about security, about influence and especially about economic relations. And for countries at the intersection of these interests, like Romania, the choice is very simple. Will we be just spectators of this resettlement or will we know how to defend our interests and build our own role in this new reality ,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

The PSD president says that Romania should take a stand and capitalize on both its geostrategic position and economic resources in future negotiations.

„We have to earn our own place at the table,” Grindeanu said. ” But, in times of geopolitical realignment, inertia becomes a risk. Romania has a choice, it can wait for others to redraw these trade routes that we were talking about earlier, to decide where to invest and where to produce , or it can actively participate in these decisions .”

„Let ‘s look to the Middle East and Asia „

Regarding investments and investors, the leader of the Social Democrats gave Western countries as an example.

” We need to diversify our options, look much more actively as a country to the Middle East, to the Gulf states and to Asia. There are sovereign wealth funds, capital, technology and investors there who are looking for long-term projects. The reconfiguration of these global supply chains that we were talking about earlier gives us a major opportunity.”

„Companies today are looking for safe locations, close to large markets, with energy, infrastructure and reliable partners. Romania can become an important destination for major industrial investments and a regional production center ,” Sorin Grindeanu added.

On Wednesday, Daniel Zamfir, the PSD Minister of Economy, returned from a visit to Doha, where he led the Romanian delegation. The official announced that he was leaving with several Romanian businessmen, in search of investments.

At the same event at the Palace of Parliament, several political leaders spoke, including Nicușor Dan and Mircea Geoană .