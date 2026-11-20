Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), was sent to trial by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, in the case regarding the purchase of a helicopter for SMURD from the United Kingdom.

He is accused of customs offenses, in connection with the introduction of the aircraft into Romania without paying VAT, according to information on the justice portal .

The Military Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Military Court of Appeal announced on April 21 that Raed Arafat and 16 other people are being prosecuted for smuggling, in the forms of co-authorship, complicity and instigation. The investigation focuses on how the helicopter was brought into the country, with the alleged evasion of customs obligations.

Raed Arafat claimed hat his inclusion in the case was „forced and artificial”

After his hearing at the Prosecutor’s Office in April, Raed Arafat claimed that his inclusion in the case was „forced and artificial, by stating alleged theses of complicity or uncoordination of activities.”

„I was made an accused and notified that I have this capacity in the helicopter case. As a person, I have the right to defend myself. I have two limits. Within the limits of the law and within the limits of decency. I will do anything to stay between these two limits,” declared the head of the DSU.

„I don’t know how this act with the helicopter can be justified. Customs was notified of the arrival of the helicopter. Addresses were made to several institutions, all of them were informed. Customs gave an IGAV point of view. There was correspondence between Customs and IGAV. No one in 9 years has come to say you have to pay for the helicopter,” said Raed Arafat.

The head of the DSU also contested the classification of the act as smuggling, arguing that the helicopter was used exclusively in the interest of the state and the patients.

„Smuggling means secretly bringing in an asset for someone else’s benefit. This asset is exclusively in the interest of this state. He has done 40 foreign missions. He already has thousands of flight hours exclusively in the strict interest of patients,” he explained.

Investigation regarding an aircraft crash in 2016

The investigation concerns how the General Aviation Inspectorate (IGAV) received, in 2017, a helicopter as compensation, after the 2016 air accident, in which a SMURD aircraft crashed near the town of Haragîș in the Republic of Moldova.

As a result of the accident, all four crew members died.

As part of the claim settlement procedure, the insurer offered the Romanian authorities two options for compensation: payment of a sum of money or replacement of the destroyed helicopter with another aircraft. The authorities chose the second option.

Prosecutors claim that the helicopter received as compensation was introduced and used in Romania without completing customs formalities.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors have imposed precautionary measures on Raed Arafat’s assets and accounts. Similar measures have been taken against other individuals and companies targeted by the case.