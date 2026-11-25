„We have approved the allocation of 5.4 million lei for the 27 state universities in Romania that are part of European university alliances. Each one receives 200,000 lei,” Costreie stated on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

He explained that European university alliances are „among the most valuable tools through which our universities become truly European and high-performing.”

Through these alliances, joint study programs are developed, students and faculty gain more opportunities for mobility and collaboration, and research and innovation are conducted in partnership with European universities.

The official emphasized that internationalization goes beyond mobility and partnerships; it also entails providing Romanian researchers with access to European teams, shared infrastructure, networks, and funding.

„It means students learning in diverse environments and receiving training that meets European standards. It means universities that are more visible, more attractive to students and faculty from other countries, and more competitive in European research projects,” Sorin Costreie noted. According to him, a university that is open to society and civically engaged within its community contributes to enhancing the quality of teaching and the relevance of research, while strengthening the ties between the academic sphere, society, and the economy.

The funding is provided at the ministry’s initiative, without the need for universities to submit individual applications. The resources are drawn from the Fund for Financing Special Situations for the year 2026 and will be incorporated into the universities’ institutional funding agreements via addenda.

„The internationalization of Romanian higher education is no longer just an option; it is a strategic direction. We will continue to support internationalization, competitiveness, and quality,” concluded the Minister of Education.