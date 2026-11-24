The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

„The discussions focused on the defense dimension of the bilateral relationship, cooperation within the North Atlantic Alliance—with an emphasis on strengthening security in the Black Sea region—as well as European defense priorities,” the Ministry of National Defense stated in a press release.

Minister Radu Oprea expressed his gratitude to France for its efforts to bolster the deterrence and defense posture on NATO’s Eastern Flank and in the Black Sea area.

Oprea highlighted France’s contribution to Allied projects in Romania, specifically noting its role as the framework nation for the NATO Battlegroup in Cincu, as well as the intensification of the French military presence.

„The two officials discussed the regional security situation—in light of the conflict in Romania’s vicinity and the risks present in the Black Sea area—underscoring the importance of concrete measures to enhance regional security and stability,” the Ministry noted.

The discussions also addressed cooperation within the European Union, in the context of joint efforts to strengthen European defense capabilities. At the same time, the Minister of Defence and Ambassador Nicolas Warnery acknowledged the very good level of cooperation within the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, and reiterated the importance of deepening collaboration in areas of common interest.