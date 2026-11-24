„It is an honor for me to be in Romania today on an official visit. First and foremost, I would like to thank you very much for the warm welcome. I held a meeting today with the President of Romania in a friendly atmosphere. Armenia highly values ​​its relations with Romania—relations rooted in mutual trust and shared sentiments—which are now formalized through the strategic partnership agreement that we have just signed,” stated Nikol Pashinyan following his meeting with the President.

The leader from Yerevan noted that discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, promoting investments, and resuming the activities of the Joint Commission for Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation. He also underscored the role Romania could play in the development of Armenia’s trade relations. „We discussed bilateral relations and economic components in detail, and emphasized the importance of promoting trade and investment. We highlighted the significance of business-related conferences and discussed the reactivation of the Joint Commission for Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation between Romania and Armenia. We see positive prospects for cooperation in the energy sector—including industrial implementation and practices—as well as in renewable energy and the pharmaceutical industry. As Armenia seeks access to traditional markets, we are not only looking for new opportunities; furthermore, through its ports, Romania serves as a gateway to the European Union,” the Armenian Prime Minister added.

In closing, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Romania for its partnership—both bilateral and multilateral—expressing his hope that Yerevan would continue to benefit from Bucharest’s support in the process of accession to the European Union.

„Romania is an important partner for Armenia, both bilaterally and multilaterally—including within the framework of the partnership and cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. We hope to be able to count on unwavering political support on Armenia’s path toward the European family,” concluded Prime Minister Pashinyan.