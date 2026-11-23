Representatives of local authorities from across the country, along with those tasked with overseeing local government reform, appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Public Administration to discuss the proposed mergers.

On Monday, Dragoș Benea, who leads the PSD working group responsible for the reform, outlined the deadlines by which the team aims to complete the draft plan for these mergers.

Taking Stock of Scenarios

Those in charge of the administrative reform have set a goal to inventory all possible scenarios for merging communes within the first 60 days.

„Communes and villages are the administrative units closest to the citizens—the central focus of these discussions. It is in these communes that we encounter the citizens most burdened by the hardships of daily life. We are envisioning future communes that could even transcend current county boundaries,” stated Dragoș Benea.

The objective is to evaluate the most viable local government reorganizations based on a variety of criteria. Following the completion of the administrative reform, Benea hopes to arrive at „a map design that satisfies everyone.”

„It is better to measure ten times before making a single cut,” the Social Democratic coordinator added. Reform on paper, ready in 180 days

Dragoș Benea further revealed, during a parliamentary committee session, that the administrative reform—at least on paper—will be ready after the first 180 days.

We will see „the initial draft of a legislative package and the transitional measures,” added the coordinator of the PSD working group.