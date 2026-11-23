„This is the first bored motorway tunnel in Romania, constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) beneath Momaia Hill,” according to CNAIR.

The tunnel is 1,350 meters long and consists of two separate, one-way galleries—one for each direction of travel, with two traffic lanes in each.

Although the tunnel is excavated through the hill, it is equipped with over 2,500 monitoring points—including smoke/fire sensors, ventilation systems, lighting, and intelligent video cameras capable of detecting objects on the roadway and triggering the closure of a specific lane or the entire gallery. The maximum permitted speed inside is limited to 80 km/h.

Furthermore, while the traffic directions are separated, they are linked by connecting passages: two pedestrian galleries for evacuation and one vehicular gallery. The latter is reserved for emergency response vehicles in the event of an accident.

In the event of an accident or a hazardous incident, drivers can proceed into the gallery for the opposite direction to find refuge, according to an educational video posted by CNAIR. „Pay attention to traffic lights, variable-message signs, and announcements made inside the tunnel. Observe the speed limit and maintain an increased distance from the vehicle in front of you. Do not stop inside the tunnel, and do not overtake where it is prohibited” the educational video published by CNAIR further states.

Instructions are also provided for emergency situations

If traffic comes to a standstill, drivers are advised to turn on their hazard lights and maintain a distance of at least 5 meters from the vehicle ahead. If the stoppage is prolonged, they may switch off their engines. Drivers are urged to remain inside their vehicles and await instructions from the tunnel control center.

„In the event of a breakdown or an accident, turn on your hazard lights. If possible, exit the tunnel. If not, pull over as far to the right as you can. Switch off the engine and leave the key in the ignition. Put on your reflective vest and exit the vehicle on the side facing the sidewalk. Proceed to the nearest SOS niche and request assistance using the emergency phone, or call 112” the explanatory videos produced by CNAIR further advise.

If a vehicle catches fire, the driver is urged to drive it out of the tunnel. „If that is not possible, pull over to the right, turn off the engine, and leave the key in the ignition. Get out immediately, along with everyone else in the vehicle. Report the fire using an SOS station. Attempt to extinguish the fire only if it is small and you can do so without risk. If the fire cannot be extinguished, move away immediately and head to the nearest pedestrian cross-passage” the video released by CNAIR further advises.

Should drivers see a vehicle catching fire ahead of them, they are urged not to turn around or drive in reverse.

„Stop, turn on your hazard lights, switch off the engine, and leave the key in the ignition. Take your phone, leave your luggage behind, and exit the vehicle. Immediately proceed on foot in the direction opposite to the smoke, heading toward the nearest emergency exit by following the green signs. Pass through the pedestrian cross-passage into the adjacent tunnel tube.

Once you enter the second tube, head toward the tunnel exit and gather in the central area, between the two tunnel portals. You will be safe there. Wait for instructions from the emergency response teams, who will arrive via the main roadway tunnel” the videos published by CNAIR further state.

The Momaia Tunnel has recently been completed and is set to open to traffic. A team of 14 employees will ensure the tunnel’s operation at all times, working in 8-hour shifts. The tunnel is 1.35 km long and is part of Section 4 of the Sibiu–Pitești Motorway, which spans approximately 10 kilometers and provides the connection between Curtea de Argeș and Tigveni.