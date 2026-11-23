„It should be ready by next week at the latest—if I’m not mistaken, it has to be presented,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

„But first, we need to see the up-to-date report as of October 31st. Once we’ve reviewed that report, we will naturally discuss the budget revision,” the Social Democratic leader continued.

During the conference, he was asked why the option of lowering the VAT was not chosen, in place of the Social Democrats’ proposal to reduce the taxation of labor.

„For now, we are discussing the budget revision; we will address specific measures once talks regarding the new budget begin,” explained Sorin Grindeanu, noting that no final decision has been made yet and that discussions are still ongoing.

When further asked whether an analysis of a potential VAT cut would also be conducted, the Social Democratic leader stated:

„I will certainly ask for that as well. However, I don’t yet know which solution we will ultimately pursue, as I have not yet seen the report from the Ministry of Finance,” Grindeanu said.

The first budget revision was approved by the Niculescu government on October 30th. At that time, 8.3 billion lei—a significant portion of the funds—was allocated to the healthcare sector. Nevertheless, there remains a shortfall of 4.7 billion lei in the healthcare budget, specifically regarding medical leave payments. These funds are set to be topped up during the second budgetary revision, which is scheduled to be prepared at the end of November, according to an announcement made late last month by the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare.