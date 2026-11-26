In addition to the extraordinary European Council meeting, Nicușor Dan will also participate in a meeting of the „Friends of Cohesion” group, which he co-chairs alongside the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Ahead of the extraordinary European Council, he held discussions with representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Investments and European Projects, and Agriculture. During these talks, they defined Romania’s position for the negotiations concerning the European Union’s future Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034.

He stated that he is taking the necessary steps to ensure Romania secures the largest possible allocation from the future European budget, as well as the resources required to support its development priorities.

According to the official agenda, Nicușor Dan will attend the „Friends of Cohesion” group meeting on Thursday at 10:15 AM; the meeting will be held at the Europa Building in Brussels, Belgium, and co-chaired by him and Giorgia Meloni.

At 11:00 AM, he will take part in the extraordinary European Council meeting. His agenda also includes participation in the Euro Summit meeting (in an inclusive format), a meeting of the European Council with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and a working lunch in the EU-27 format.

In preparation for the meeting, Nicușor Dan held discussions on Wednesday with representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Investments and European Projects, and Agriculture.

During this meeting, Romania’s position was established for the negotiations regarding the European Union’s future Multiannual Financial Framework for the 2028–2034 period.

„We analyzed and agreed upon Romania’s position for the complex negotiations concerning the European Union’s future Multiannual Financial Framework for the 2028–2034 period. The preparation for this stage also included a public consultation—held yesterday at the Presidential Administration—which brought together representatives from civil society, the business sector, academia, and other stakeholders, in order to incorporate diverse perspectives and priorities into the definition of Romania’s position,” the head of state declared.

According to the President, he is working alongside the Government and other involved stakeholders to ensure that Romania secures a significant share of the future European budget, as well as sufficient funding for its development projects. „We continue to support an ambitious European budget, capable of addressing the Union’s current and future challenges. In this context, we are carefully examining proposals to identify new own resources for the European Union. We do not support substantial cuts to the European budget. We consider it essential to ensure adequate funding both for cohesion policy and for the Union’s strategic priorities: economic competitiveness, defense and security, and European enlargement,” the President stated.

According to him, the negotiations within the European Council will be difficult; however, at a time like this, there is a need for greater solidarity and a shared vision at the European level.