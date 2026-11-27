President Nicușor Dan maintains that Romania will continue to benefit from European Union funds, even as an increasing number of member states seek to receive more in funding than they contribute in taxes.

„The answer to this speculative topic is Romania’s balance sheet over the last 20 years, plus the pre-accession years—how much we gave and how much we took. And the answer is that we contributed 35–40 billion, while we received 110–120 billion. That is the only answer,” declared Nicușor Dan.

The head of state addressed the European funds Romania is set to receive over the next decade, against the backdrop of increasingly heated discussions in Brussels, where major European leaders have yet to reach an agreement on the multiannual budget.

Romania’s position in the Brussels discussions

On Friday, the President of Romania stated that the country must strike a balance in how it spends European Union funds. Otherwise, he warned, Romania risks falling into what he describes as a „vicious circle.” „We must find a balance so that the deficit remains at the level agreed upon with the European Commission—the basis upon which rating agencies assign our sovereign credit rating—because otherwise, we will enter a vicious cycle, and the economic situation will become much worse for everyone,” Dan added.

However, Nicușor Dan noted that the discussions among European heads of state did not focus on expenditures, but rather on revenues.

They failed to reach an agreement.