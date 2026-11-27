The PSD asserts that Romania’s public debt had already surpassed the 60% of GDP threshold during the Ilie Bolojan administration, reaching 61.1% by the end of August 2026; the party maintains that this situation was known when the governing program for the Luca Niculescu Cabinet was being drafted.

In a statement released on Friday, the Social Democrats provided clarifications following the public emergence of a briefing from the Ministry of Finance regarding the implications of public debt exceeding the 60% of GDP threshold.

„The threshold was not breached just now. The Ministry of Finance’s own briefing shows that government debt had reached 61.1% of GDP by the end of August 2026, during the Bolojan administration,” the PSD stated.

The party points out that this economic reality was known at the time the governing program was being drafted—a process in which the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, also participated. PSD: Fulfilling the Governing Program is an obligation for all ministers

The Social Democrats emphasize that the Governing Program was presented to Parliament by Prime Minister Luca Niculescu and served as the basis for the vote of investiture; therefore, „its fulfillment is an obligation for all members of the Cabinet.”

The PSD points out that the thresholds stipulated in the „Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility Law no. 69/2010” serve as prudential benchmarks that the Government must take into account. At the same time, the Executive must remain attuned to the social realities in Romania and address the genuine hardships faced by the people—whose will is expressed through their elected representatives in Parliament.

Inflation and Austerity Measures Erode Romanian’s Purchasing Power, PSD says

According to the party, the primary difficulty facing the population is a decline in purchasing power, driven by inflation—which the PSD attributes to increased consumption taxes and the austerity measures championed by former Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

In the view of the PSD, the groups most severely affected are pensioners, low-wage earners, large families, and small-scale entrepreneurs. The party states that it insisted on the inclusion of support measures for these groups within the Governing Program, including the indexation of pensions. PSD calls on the Ministry of Finance to present the financial situation left behind by Bolojan

„Political negotiations concluded with the adoption of the Governing Program. Now, the Ministry of Finance has an obligation to publicly disclose the financial situation left by former Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and to prepare the legislative acts necessary to fulfill the established objectives—which are priorities in the drafting of next year’s budget,” the issued statement reads.

The PSD clarifies that it provides political support to the Niculescu Government and that it will „answer to the citizens who voted for it.” The Social Democrats maintain that this is „a difficult time for the country” and that they are „closely monitoring the fulfillment of the objectives committed to at the time of investiture.”