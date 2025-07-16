Drone attack in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania

On Tuesday night, Russian forces carried out a new series of attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine (near the towns of Ismail and Chilia), close to the river border with Romania, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The radar surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense monitored the aerial targets that flew in Ukrainian airspace between midnight and 2 a.m.

At the same time, F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, stationed at the 86th Air Base in Borcea, were alerted to intervene.

„Since there was no danger of unauthorized incursions by the monitored targets into Romania’s national airspace, the National Military Command Center (core) did not notify the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations regarding the establishment of measures to alert the population in the border area in the north of Tulcea County, and no RO-Alert messages were sent. Furthermore, the F-16 aircraft did not take off. The Ministry of National Defense forces are constantly monitoring the situation in the river border area with Ukraine, and allied structures are informed in real time about developments at Romania’s river and maritime borders,” the Ministry of National Defense said.